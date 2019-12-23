Modi Govt clandestinely implementing NRC via NPR: Owaisi Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI): Flaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the NRC issue, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that the BJP government had already started work to make a national registry through the National Population Register. Speaking to reporters here,the Hyderabad MP also demanded that Modi clarify whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah had lied when he informed Parliament that the National Register of Citizens would be implemented.

When a nationwide NRC is done, every Indian wd be in trouble. Not even five per cent of the people in India have passports. Can you imagine a hundred crore people standing in lines, for what... to prove my citizenship and who will decide that? The Prime Minister should also say.

He said he was challenging the BJP to prove him wrong that the work on the NRC had already started through the National Population Register. Any lower level official, Owaisi said, could make a mistake in the NPR, which would ultimately be carried forward to the NRC.

"Let the BJP prove me wrong, he said. Owaisi said he would move a privilege motion against Amit Shah in the Parliament if Modi said that home minister gave a wrong statement on NRC in the House.

He claimed that the Prime Minister had also told a news channel that NRC would be implemented throughout the country. "I don't know why the Prime Minister is misleading the nation. It does not befit his office," he said.

He sought to know whether it was the BJP'S strategy to "fool" the public and create divergent views on NRC..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.