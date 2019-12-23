Jharkhand Assembly Polls
Jharkhand Assembly Polls Party-wise tally at 7 pm Total seats: 81 Results declared: 22 JMM- 8 BJP - 9 Congress - 4 AJSU party - 1 Trends available: 59 Parties leading: BJP - 16 JMM - 22 Cong - 11 RJD - 1 JVM-P - 3 AJSU party - 2 CPI (ML-Liberation) - 1 NCP - 1 IND - 2PTI PVRNN NN
This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.
