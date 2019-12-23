People will not let PM Modi attack Constitution, suppress voice of 'Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to spread hatred and break the country, but warned that the people will not let him attack the Constitution and suppress the voice of "Bharat Mata" . Gandhi said Modi's organisation has taught him how to break the country and spread hatred and he was "number one in doing so".

The Congress leader was addressing the "Satyagraha for unity", a protest march against the citizenship amendment law and the NRC and for expressing solidarity with the youth and students protesting against it. Gandhi alleged that PM Modi should tell the country why he is suppressing voice of students and why they are not getting jobs.

"What our enemies could not do, is now being done by Narendra Modi to stall the country's progress. You could not provide jobs and destroyed the economy, which was our strength, and that is why you are hiding behind hate," Gandhi said while hitting out at PM Modi. "Country will not let you attack Constitution, suppress voice of 'Bharat Mata'," he said while taking a dig at PM Modi.

