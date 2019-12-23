Umbrella body of RWAs releases 'green manifesto' seeking 65 pc reduction in air pollution

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, an umbrella body of residential welfare associations in the city launched a "citizens' green manifesto" on Monday, urging political parties to prepare a roadmap to manage pollution at every level. The United Residents' Joint Action (URJA) compiled the manifesto, titled "Citizens Green Manifesto for a Smart and Sustainable Delhi", in consultation with a committee of experts on subjects like air pollution, transport and mobility, urban design, water supply and rejuvenation of water bodies etc., a statement said.

The manifesto includes 10 key demands and provides solutions, and a roadmap to achieve them. The demands include a 65 per cent reduction in air pollution by 2025, clean energy for all by 2050 and public transport that caters to at least 80 per cent of Delhi's population.

The RWA body also sought a roadmap to decongest the city roads, zero water loss and 100 per cent groundwater recharge by 2025, the statement said. "A lot of these targets and vision are already part of our current policy programmes, but the challenge lies in real-time implementation of these targets," Atul Goyal, president of URJA, said.

"URJA expects the political parties and candidates running in the 2020 Delhi elections to align their manifestos with the 10 demands and match their actions to it," the statement said.

