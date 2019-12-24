Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trump taps senior aide who defied impeachment subpoena for 5G post

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 05:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 05:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump taps senior aide who defied impeachment subpoena for 5G post

U.S. President Donald Trump named Robert Blair to be the special representative for international telecommunications policy and work on the administration's 5G efforts under White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

As the senior adviser to the White House chief of staff, Blair defied a subpoena from a House of Representatives committee as part of its impeachment inquiry into whether Trump improperly pressed Ukraine to investigate his domestic political rival, Joe Biden. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has also called for Blair to testify in the Senate's expected impeachment trial, though Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, has not accepted that demand.

Blair will continue to serve as an assistant to the president and senior adviser to the White House chief of staff, the White House said. Blair's new role comes amid an international campaign by the United States against Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. Washington has been seeking to convince allies to exclude the firm from their 5G networks over fears the company could spy on customers for Beijing.

Citing national security concerns, the Trump administration put the company on a trade blacklist in May, barring companies that make goods in the United States from selling to it without a special license. Reuters reported last month that the Commerce Department is considering toughening export restrictions on the firm, which is the world's second largest smartphone supplier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Huawei helps Gigantic Infotel Bring Wi-Fi 6 Broadband Services to the Ganga Plain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Flushed with fear: S. Africa's sewage system collapse a 'time bomb'

Methane bubbles popping on the rivers surface, sewage pipes clogged with tampons, diapers and toilet paper, and the smell of faeces lingering in the air.These scenes are everyday realities for residents of Emfuleni - a municipality southwes...

Ecuador must implement laws to protect rights of Afro-Ecuadorians: UN experts

Ecuador must implement and enforce laws and policies to protect the rights of Afro-Ecuadorians, the UN Working Group on People of African Descent said on Monday, calling for an end to the discrimination, exclusion and extreme poverty they s...

UPDATE 3-Turkey, Russia talk Syria as thousands flee bombing

A Turkish delegation was in Russia on Monday for talks on Syria, following reports that Russian-backed attacks there were forcing tens of thousands more Syrians to flee towards Turkey. Turkey already hosts about 3.7 million Syrians - the wo...

Report: Jazz acquire Clarkson from Cavaliers

Cleveland has agreed to trade guard Jordan Clarkson to Utah for guard Dante Exum and two second-round picks, league sources told EPSNs Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. Utah acquires more scoring punch for an offense that ranked 23rd in the lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019