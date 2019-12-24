Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian PM under pressure as bushfires fuel climate debate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 09:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 08:59 IST
Australian PM under pressure as bushfires fuel climate debate
Image Credit: Flickr

Calls for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to resign have littered social media platforms after it was revealed he was holidaying in Hawaii while the country battled a bushfire emergency and his return has failed to douse the criticism. Voters have taken to social media calling for leadership at a time of crisis, and along with some of the country's political editors, have criticised Morrison's refusal to take tougher action on climate change.

Similar to the criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump by American comedians, Morrison has been ridiculed on social media, portrayed as a deformed creature sitting in a burnt out forest on Christmas Day patting a lump of coal he calls "precious" to a flying superhero called "Bullshit Man". On Twitter on Tuesday, #NotMyPrimeMinister, #MorrisonMustGo and #ScoMoResign were the top trending topics in Australia after a viral video showed a volunteer firefighter, Jacqui, shaking hands with Morrison as she said "not my prime minister".

"Jacquie is all of us," Twitter user Yabba said. Another user @bugwannostra tweeted "she's only saying what more than 12 million think..." The tweet prompted Morrison to issue a clarification on Tuesday. "Indeed, as Jacqui joked with me yesterday, I'm not her PM, because she's British, Boris Johnson is," he tweeted.

Devastating bushfires have burnt more than 4 million hectares (9.88 million acres) of land across five states and killed nine people since September. Uncontrolled fires are still burning in South Australia, after ripping through the state's prominent wine region, and around the country's largest city Sydney.

Hazardous smoke blanketed Sydney for days this month, heightening public anger and raising political pressure on the government to do more to battle climate change. When it was revealed Morrison and his family had slipped away to Hawaii for a holiday voters became angry.

On his return Morrison further inflamed his political critics by saying there would be no change to climate policy and denied suggestions of a split within his government after his deputy agreed more action was needed. He also ruled out holding a summit with the nation's fire chiefs and compensation for thousands of volunteer firefighters who have battled blazes for months.

A series of photo opportunities of Morrison with firefighters and animals affected by the fires was ridiculed on social media on Tuesday. Morrison stunned the nation in May by winning an election, securing a parliamentary majority, but his political capital six months later is now being questioned.

"He has lost any personal link to that deep, crucial, reservoir of gravitas we confer, automatically, on our PMs simply because of their position," The Canberra Times newspaper columnist Nicholas Stuart wrote on Tuesday. But some analysts say it is too early to write Morrison's political epitaph, but concede Australia's summer bushfires may eventually see a change in climate policy.

In Australia, the world's largest exporter of coal, climate and energy policy have infused politics for a decade, helping to bring down both liberal and conservative lawmakers. Australia is one of the world's largest carbon emitters per capita due to coal-fired power plants. It has pledged to cut carbon emissions by 26% from 2005 levels by 2030, but critics say Morrison is paying lip service to the commitment.

"These bushfires could potentially lead to a shift in public opinion and public concern on climate change that we have not seen in Australia so far," said Haydon Manning, professor at the college of business, government and law at Flinders University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Harris, Simmons lead 76ers over reeling Pistons

Tobias Harris poured in 35 points, Ben Simmons notched a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers handed the host Detroit Pistons their fifth straight defeat, 125-109, on Monday. Harris made 14 of 21 field goal attempts, including four 3-po...

UPDATE 8-Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to restore confidence amid 737 crisis

Boeing Co has fired Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg after repeatedly failing to contain the fallout from a pair of fatal crashes that halted output of its best-selling jetliner and tarnished its reputation with airlines and regulators.Boe...

Google celebrates this Holiday Season with an animated colorful doodle

Search engine giant Google today marks the holiday season with a colorful doodle. The doodle shows a Christmas tree on the center of the Google logo with Santa Claus. The doodle is titled Happy Holidays 2019Santa Claus is said to bring gift...

UPDATE 1-New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption

New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were ending the search for the bodies of two people still missing following the deadly eruption of a volcano earlier this month. The search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari White Island eru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019