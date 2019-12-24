Left Menu
Those trying to be Jinnah, Hitler will be corrected by Gandhi followers: JDU on Jharkhand results

JDU MLC Ghulam Rasool Baliyavi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Claiming that the effect of the protests against the citizenship law and National Register of Citizen (NRC) was seen in Jharkhand election results, JDU MLC Ghulam Rasool Baliyavi on Tuesday said if anyone tries to become Jinnah and Hitler in this country, then they will be corrected by Mahatma Gandhi's followers. "Protest against NRC and CAA was seen in Jharkhand election results. If anyone tries to become Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Hitler in this country, then those who believe Mahatma Gandhi will correct them," Baliyavi told ANI.

The Congress-RJD-JMM alliance defeated the BJP by winning 47 seats in the 81-member assembly elections. BJP, which held power in the state, only managed to bag 25 seats losing not only power but also the tag of the single-largest party in the state. On being asked that Bihar Chief Minister has supported the Central government with the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament, he said, "Support extended by Kumar for the passage of CAA has become a thing that has happened."

On December 20, Kumar had announced that NRC will not be implemented in Bihar. A day after, Kumar had met the delegation of the minority community led by JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary.This meeting was held in the wake of the protests taking place against the CAA across Bihar.The Chief Minister had assured the minority group that his government would not only protect their interests in the state but will also make efforts to uplift them.Protests have intensified in various parts of the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was enacted into law on December 12, 2019.The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

