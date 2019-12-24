Very easy to talk about unauthorised colonies from Ramlila Maidan: Kejriwal takes dig at Modi
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments on unauthorized colonies at a rally here, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is very easy to talk about them from Ramlila Maidan but it is difficult to work there. Kejriwal, at the release of his government's report card, was referring to the Prime Minister's rally on Sunday.
"It is very easy to talk about unauthorized colonies from Ramlila Maidan but it is difficult to work there," he said, without naming Modi. "We (Delhi government) have worked extensively in unauthorized colonies and proved that welfare schemes can be implemented in these colonies," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
