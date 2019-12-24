Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP to counter opposition's onslaught against CAA with aggressive nationalism

In an effort to counter opposition's onslaught over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to go aggressive in its proposed rallies and programs, with the party issuing guidelines for its workers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 18:32 IST
BJP to counter opposition's onslaught against CAA with aggressive nationalism
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav In an effort to counter opposition's onslaught over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to go aggressive in its proposed rallies and programs, with the party issuing guidelines for its workers.

The party has set up four committees for Jan Jagran Abhiyan and asked the party cadres to use Tiranga (Tricolour) as much as they can during the Sampark Abhiyan and other programs. A circular regarding maximum use of Tiranga has also been issued to all state units. The BJP wants to send a message across the country that CAA was brought in the national interest and it symbolises India's old age culture of "Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam."

After the protests erupted across the nation against the CAA, the BJP has announced a number of programmes like holding 250 press conferences, rallies, and Sampark Abhiyan to make people aware of the positive side of the CAA and how it is important for the country. According to sources, the BJP wants to clear the misconception and lies being spread about the issue by the opposition parties. Hence, the party has published several books, pamphlets, handbooks and factsheets on CAA which will be provided to the people during party programmes.

A 43-page document, prepared by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Smriti Nyas which comprises of CAA's history and views of great freedom fighters like Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, will also be distributed among the intellectuals, especially among the Muslim community. The committees formed to reach out masses are Sampark Abhiyan, Samvad and rallies, Samajik Sampark and Social Media.

BJP General Secretaries Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey along with its vice president Avinash Rai Khanna will look after the Sampark Abhiyan. Other members include Rahul Sinha, Suresh Bhatt, and Ravinder Raju. A team comprising of Arun Singh and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be responsible for organising Samvad Programmes and Rallies.

Samajik Sampark roadmap will be made and monitored by Bhupendra Yadav, Dushyant Kumar Gautam Baijyant Kumar Panda, and Anirban Ganguly. Moreover, the social media team will be headed by Amit Malviya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Hilton to be welcomed to Tunis after deal signed with Groupe Alliance

Hilton NYSE HLT Hilton.com will once again be welcoming guests to the Tunisian capital city of Tunis from after a landmark deal was signed with the Groupe Alliance. The new management agreement confirms a flagship Hilton Hotels Resorts Pro...

Census, NPR in India: Everything you need to know

The government is all set to carry out two mega exercises -- the Census and the updating data of the National Population Register NPR -- across the country involving every resident next year.Below are the objectives, characteristics, and di...

CM's who have opposed NRC should stop NPR process as well: CPI(M)

Hours after the Union Cabinet approved Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating the NPR, the CPIM on Tuesday said that chief ministers who opposed the NRC should also stop the National Population Register process. The NPR is a list of usual residents...

Telangana to declare 2020 as "Year of AI" on January 2

Telangana to declare 2020 as Year of AI on January 2 Hyderabad, Dec 24 PTI The Telangana government will declare 2020 as the Year ofAI Artificial Intelligence on January 2, an official release said here on Tuesday. Recently a roundtab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019