BJP to counter opposition's onslaught against CAA with aggressive nationalism

By Kumar Gaurav In an effort to counter opposition's onslaught over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to go aggressive in its proposed rallies and programs, with the party issuing guidelines for its workers.

The party has set up four committees for Jan Jagran Abhiyan and asked the party cadres to use Tiranga (Tricolour) as much as they can during the Sampark Abhiyan and other programs. A circular regarding maximum use of Tiranga has also been issued to all state units. The BJP wants to send a message across the country that CAA was brought in the national interest and it symbolises India's old age culture of "Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam."

After the protests erupted across the nation against the CAA, the BJP has announced a number of programmes like holding 250 press conferences, rallies, and Sampark Abhiyan to make people aware of the positive side of the CAA and how it is important for the country. According to sources, the BJP wants to clear the misconception and lies being spread about the issue by the opposition parties. Hence, the party has published several books, pamphlets, handbooks and factsheets on CAA which will be provided to the people during party programmes.

A 43-page document, prepared by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Smriti Nyas which comprises of CAA's history and views of great freedom fighters like Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, will also be distributed among the intellectuals, especially among the Muslim community. The committees formed to reach out masses are Sampark Abhiyan, Samvad and rallies, Samajik Sampark and Social Media.

BJP General Secretaries Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey along with its vice president Avinash Rai Khanna will look after the Sampark Abhiyan. Other members include Rahul Sinha, Suresh Bhatt, and Ravinder Raju. A team comprising of Arun Singh and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be responsible for organising Samvad Programmes and Rallies.

Samajik Sampark roadmap will be made and monitored by Bhupendra Yadav, Dushyant Kumar Gautam Baijyant Kumar Panda, and Anirban Ganguly. Moreover, the social media team will be headed by Amit Malviya. (ANI)

