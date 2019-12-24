Left Menu
PM Modi congratulates President Ghani for Afghanistan elections' results

The conversation was marked by the warmth and the cordiality which characterizes the relationship between the two leaders and their countries.

President Ghani thanked the Prime Minister, the Government and the people of India for their continued support to democracy and development in Afghanistan. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the President of Afghanistan H.E. Mr. Mohd. Ashraf Ghani. The conversation was marked by the warmth and the cordiality which characterizes the relationship between the two leaders and their countries.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Ghani on the announcement of preliminary official results of the Presidential elections. The Prime Minister also complimented the people of Afghanistan on the successful conduct of the elections and the subsequent process in the face of daunting challenges, which represents the strengthening of the roots of democracy in Afghanistan.

Reiterating India's abiding commitment, as a close friend and neighbor, to a unified, sovereign, democratic, prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan, the Prime Minister underlined India's principled support to an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled. He mentioned that as a strategic partner of Afghanistan, India would continue to closely cooperate with Afghanistan for ensuring development, enhancing security and fighting terrorism in our region.

President Ghani thanked the Prime Minister, the Government and the people of India for their continued support to democracy and development in Afghanistan. He stressed his desire to strengthen all-round cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders also exchanged greetings for the forthcoming New Year.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to President Ghani to visit India at early mutual convenience. The invitation was accepted.

