Haryana Home Minister dubs Rahul, Priyanka as “live petrol bombs”

Dubbing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as "live petrol bombs", Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the people should be beware of them. “Beware of @priyankagandhi and @Rahul Gandhi as they are live Petrol Bombs. Where ever they go, they ignite fire and cause loss to Public Property,” the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said in a tweet.

Vij made the remark hours after Rahul and Priyanka were on Tuesday stopped by police from entering Meerut on their way to meet families of those who died during recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. According to a Uttar Pradesh police statement, the two Gandhi siblings were served notices which said section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed and the situation in Meerut was sensitive.

"They were told that they will be held responsible for any deterioration of the law and order situation in the district due to their visit," the statement said. PTI SUN VSD RAX

