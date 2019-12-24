Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 20:02 IST
FGN13 CHINA-INDOPAK

China backed efforts to defuse Indo-Pak tensions post-Pulwama attack: Wang Beijing: China had supported the efforts of India and Pakistan to defuse tensions and manage their differences through dialogue following the deadly Pulwama terror attack, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, highlighting behind-the-scenes role played by Beijing. By K J M Varma

FGN3 IMF-INDIA-SLOWDOWN

IMF says India in midst of significant economic slowdown, calls for urgent policy actions Washington: India is now in the midst of a significant economic slowdown, the International Monetary Fund has said, urging the government to take urgent policy actions to address the current prolonged downturn. By Lalit K Jha

FGN10 BANGLA-SAARC

India, Pak enmity main reason why SAARC is not prospering: Bangladesh FM Dhaka: Enmity between India and Pakistan is one of the main reasons why SAARC is not prospering, Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen has said, while expressing optimism about other regional initiatives such as the BIMSTEC and the BBIN. By Asim Kamal

FGN7 PAK-FATF-IMF

FATF blacklisting may affect Pakistan's capital inflows: IMF report Islamabad: The potential blacklisting of Pakistan by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) could have implications for capital inflows to the country, according to a report released by the IMF. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN1 US-KHASHOGGI-REAX US welcomes Saudi Khashoggi verdicts as 'important step': official

Washington: The United States on Monday welcomed death sentences issued by Saudi Arabia against five people over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (AFP)

FGN2 INDONESIA-ACCIDENT At least 24 dead in Indonesia bus plunge

Palembang: At least two dozen people died and 13 others were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia, police said. (AFP)

FGN8 YEAR-UK Boris Johnson's victory ends UK's Brexit dilemma, bodes well for India

London: The protracted uncertainty over Brexit that haunted Britain seems to have ended with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's big election gamble paying off with a "stonking mandate", a development that augurs well for UK-India strategic ties, as it offers continuity in the bilateral relations. By Aditi Khanna IND IND

