Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi congratulates Afghan President Ghani on his re-election

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 20:53 IST
PM Modi congratulates Afghan President Ghani on his re-election
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday for his re-election for a second five-year term and assured him India's support for the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and controlled peace process in the war-torn country. Afghan election officials on Sunday announced that President Ghani secured 50.64 per cent votes amid allegations of fraud and malpractice in the September 28 election. Ghani's rival Abdullah Abdullah has rejected the result and announced to challenge it.

"My dear friend and the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, called this afternoon to congratulate me on winning the preliminary results and the Afghan people on the successful presidential elections," Ghani said in a series of tweets on Tuesday. "He said, India as a friend, neighbour and the world's largest democracy is fully supporting Afghanistan's democratic rule. India supports the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and controlled peace process. And we are also with Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism," Ghani said.

Responding to Ghani's tweets, Prime Minister Modi said India will always support Afghanistan in their developmental needs and to fulfil the aspirations of Afghanistan's people. "Close strategic partnership between our people benefits our nations," Modi said, asserting that India values the strong friendship with Afghanistan.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi said Modi extended an invitation to President Ghani to visit India at early mutual convenience. The invitation was accepted. Reiterating India's abiding commitment as a close friend and neighbour to a unified, sovereign, democratic, prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan, the prime minister underlined India's principled support to an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled, the statement said.

Modi also complimented the people of Afghanistan on the successful conduct of the elections and the subsequent process in face of daunting challenges, which represents the strengthening of roots of democracy in Afghanistan, according to the statement. President Ghani, who had congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his re-election in May, appreciated Modi on behalf of the people of Afghanistan, not only for being a good neighbor and friend, but also for India's strategic partnership.

"Mr Modi said, India is your second home, and offered a formal invitation to visit. We will discuss a range of regional and international issues during this visit. I thank the Prime Minister for the invitation and will travel to India at an appropriate time," Ghani said. India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan and has already spent around USD 3 billion in reconstruction of the war-ravaged country. India was strongly pushing for holding presidential elections in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Queen admits 'bumpy' year in Christmas message

Queen Elizabeth II called 2019 quite bumpy in a Christmas message at the end of a chaotic year which saw Britain feud over its split from the European Union and her scandal-plagued son Prince Andrew withdraw from public life. The 93-year-ol...

Tottenham fail with appeal against Son red card

London, Dec 24 AFP Tottenham Hotspur have failed with their appeal against Son Heung-mins red card, the Football Association announced Tuesday. The South Korean winger saw red in the second half of Spurs 2-0 loss at home to Chelsea in a spi...

Will revamp Akashvani, bring in digital radio in 2024: Javadekar

The government plans to revamp Akashvani by introducing digital radio in 2024 when the country will be technologically-equipped for it, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday. He said Akashvani was a powerfu...

UP police asks cop to ensure intensive patrolling of their areas on Christmas

The Uttar Pradesh police has ordered its personnel to ensure intensive patrolling in various crowded places, including churches, malls and markets in the state on the Christmas evening on Wednesday. Director General of Police O P Singh issu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019