Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Mexico accuses Bolivia of more harassment, even as president sees let-up

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 04:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 04:17 IST
UPDATE 2-Mexico accuses Bolivia of more harassment, even as president sees let-up
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's foreign ministry on Tuesday again accused Bolivian security and intelligence officials of harassing its diplomatic staff in La Paz, despite remarks by the Mexican president earlier in the day that obtrusive surveillance was easing.

Mexico on Monday accused Bolivia of intimidating its diplomats in La Paz after a chill in relations since Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador last month gave political asylum to former Bolivian president Evo Morales, a fellow leftist. Bolivia's government responded by saying Mexico had hijacked a regional summit and had dragged its feet in recognizing its new, conservative premier.

On Tuesday, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said Bolivian police were registering the movements of people coming and going from diplomatic facilities, as well as tracking diplomatic vehicles and trying to prevent the ambassador from moving freely. "These actions are obviously not in line with usual practices of surveillance and protection of diplomatic buildings ... and can only be explained in the light of the internal political situation," the ministry said in a statement.

Mexico complained of "excessive" surveillance by about 150 Bolivian intelligence and security service personnel on Monday. Lopez Obrador has declined to comment on what had motivated Bolivia to act as his government alleged. Earlier on Tuesday, he had said that things were improving.

"I have news that this situation of extreme surveillance on our embassy in Bolivia has eased considerably," he told his regular news conference on Tuesday. Even so, "many things" still needed clearing up, he said.

Bolivia's presidential secretary, Erick Foronda, said security personnel was placed around the Mexican embassy to protect the site because it is housing Morales allies, state news outlet Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) reported. He added the increase of officers did not affect the free movement of embassy officials.

Bolivia's foreign minister, Karen Longaric, said on Monday that Bolivian authorities would respect the diplomatic privilege and not enter Mexico's embassy. Bolivia has moved to the right since Morales resigned in November after a presidential election that the Organization of American States said was rigged in his favor.

Bolivia is currently governed by interim President Jeanine Añez, a former conservative senator and opponent of Morales. Lopez Obrador said Mexico was eager to know if new elections would be held in Bolivia and whether all "political forces" would be able to take part in them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

First laser ultrasound images of humans produced

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Survival camps cater to new fear Americas political unrestAiming an AR-15 rifle across a Colorado valley dotted with antelope and cattle, Drew Miller explains how members of his new...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Khashoggis fiancee says execution of those convicted would conceal truthThe fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi described the sentencing of five people to death in relati...

Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebrations with midnight Mass

Pope Francis ushered in Christmas celebrations for the worlds 1.3 billion Catholics on Tuesday, saying the celebration of Jesuss birth reminded humanity how God continues to love us all, even the worst of us. The pontiff told crowds gathere...

Militant attack kills 35 civilians in north Burkina Faso: president

A jihadist attack Tuesday on a military base and a town in northern Burkina Faso killed 35 civilians, most of them women, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said on Twitter.The army earlier said the morning attack on Arbinda town had left...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019