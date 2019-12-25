Left Menu
Prez, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

  PTI
  New Delhi
  25-12-2019
  • Created: 25-12-2019 16:37 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers on Wednesday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary. A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal--the memorial to Atal Bihari Vajpayee-- to mark the birth anniversary of the former prime minister.

BJP veteran L K Advani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Speaker Om Birla and members of Vajpayee's family were amongst those who paid tributes to the BJP leader amid the playing of hymns and devotional music. The memorial was dedicated to the nation in December last year.

Vajpayee was born in 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He died on August 16, 2018 at AIIMS here. "Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is etched in the hearts of the countrymen, on his birth anniversary," Modi wrote on Twitter.

He also posted a brief video on Vajpayee, recalling his contributions to the country. He also paid tributes to Madan Mohan Malaviya on his 158th birth anniversary.

"A humble tribute to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya ji on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life to the service of Mother India," Modi wrote on Twitter. He said Malaviya played an important role in the freedom movement besides making invaluable contribution in the field of education.

"His scholarship and ideals will always inspire the countrymen," Modi said. Paying tributes to Vajpayee, Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah recalled contributions of the former prime minister and said on one hand Vajpayee as an efficient organiser, propelled the party at the all-India level, on the other hand, he led the country.

Events during his tenure, like the Pokharan nuclear tests and victory in the Kargil war created a strong image of India in the world, Shah said. Shah also paid respects to Malaviya.

"Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was among the great politicians of independent India who achieved success in giving new direction and new height to the politics of the country as well as diplomacy. On the occasion of Atal ji's birth anniversary, I pay him respectful remembrance and salute," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

