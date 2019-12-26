Left Menu
If Cong wins Delhi, relief for electricity consumption up to 600 units: Subhash Chopra

In the run-up to Assembly polls scheduled early next year, Delhi Congress unit chief Subhash Chopra on Wednesday announced that if his party comes to power then it will give relief to people consuming up to 600 units of electricity.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 07:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 07:19 IST
Subhash Chopra addressing a rally in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In the run-up to Assembly polls scheduled early next year, Delhi Congress unit chief Subhash Chopra on Wednesday announced that if his party comes to power then it will give relief to people consuming up to 600 units of electricity. "You (Arvind Kejriwal) talked about 200 units electricity for free. If Congress comes to power then we will give relief up to 600 units (electricity). I am not saying this because of the election. This is your money and you should get it," Chopra said at a rally in Wazirpur.

"There was a time when power theft was around 67 per cent and the Congress government brought it down to 27 per cent. Now, it is around 7 per cent. One per cent power theft means loss of Rs 100 crore," he said. The Congress leader also said that if his party forms the government then small shopkeepers will not have to pay commercial charges of electricity.

"If Congress comes to power, small shopkeepers will not have to pay commercial charges. We will waive power bill up to 200 units," Chopra said. AAP government in Delhi had announced free electricity for people consuming up to 200 units per month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

