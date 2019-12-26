Mexico's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday reiterated its protest of the "harassment and intimidation" of its diplomatic personnel in Bolivia.

The ministry also said it has asked the Bolivian charge d'affaires in Mexico to give account for Bolivia's actions, and called for a meeting on Thursday.

