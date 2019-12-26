Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third day of Christmas clashes in Hong Kong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 18:15 IST
Third day of Christmas clashes in Hong Kong
Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong endured a third straight day of political unrest over the Christmas period Thursday as police and pro-democracy protesters clashed inside shopping malls. Protesters spent the afternoon on Thursday marching through multiple malls chanting anti-government and anti-police slogans.

Riot police swooped on dozens of black-clad protesters in one mall in Tai Po district using pepper spray as well as a blue dye to mark suspects, said an AFP reporter on the scene. Further clashes broke out in four other malls with police making multiple arrests and many shops shuttering their store fronts on what would normally be a bumper day.

Hong Kong has been battered by more than six months of protests that has upended the financial hub's reputation for stability and helped tip the city into recession. The city's many malls have become regular protest venues as demonstrators try to cause economic disruption and pressure the city's pro-Beijing leadership.

The last month had seen a relative drop-off in violence and protests after pro-democracy candidates won a landslide at local elections. But with Beijing and city leaders refusing further concessions, rallies and clashes have reignited over the Christmas period.

Christmas Eve saw some of the worst violence in weeks as protesters and police fought running battles for hours in a busy shopping district. Sporadic and less severe clashes broke out again inside malls on Christmas Day.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam said violent protesters had "ruined" Christmas. The government issued a new statement on Thursday condemning protesters for using violence over the last six months.

"Unprecedented violence, reckless and organized destruction became the norm," the statement said. Protest groups counter that they have been left with little choice but to hit the streets wiht increasingly radical tactics because Beijing and Lam continue to dig their heels in.

Swathes of the population are seething against Beijing's rule and the semi-autonomous city's administration as they push for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability. The protests were initially sparked by a now-abandoned attempt to allow extraditions to the authoritarian mainland.

They have since morphed into a popular revolt against Beijing's control, with spiraling fears that the city is losing some of its unique liberties. Among the demands being made by protesters are an inquiry into the police, amnesty for the more than 6,000 people arrested, and the right to elect Hong Kong's leader.

China denies clamping down on Hong Kong's freedoms and has painted the protest movement as a foreign-funded plot to destabilize the motherland, dismissing any of the movement's political grievances as legitimate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Mexico appeals to International Court of Justice over diplomatic spat with Bolivia

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday that Mexico was appealing to the International Court of Justice in a bid to ensure its diplomatic facilities were respected in Bolivia.Since Monday, Mexico has accused Bolivias government of ...

Trump warns Russia, Syria, Iran against killing civilians in Idlib

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Russia, Syria and Iran against killing civilians in Syrias Idlib province and said Turkey was working hard to stop the carnage.Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, t...

Two Iran prisoners begin hunger strike, supporters say

Two foreign academics detained in Iran have begun a hunger strike in protest against their incarceration, according to a letter published by their supporters. Franco-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah and British-Australian academic Kylie M...

Will have alternative mechanism to protect officers' promotion, seniority: Goyal on merger in rly

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday sought to allay fears among employees that the merger of railway services would cost them seniority and hinder their career progression, saying officers will have an equal opportunity to become a part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019