Mamata congratulates Saryu Roy for assembly election win

West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee on Thursday congratulated former Jharkhand ministerSaryu Roy for registering an emphatic win in the just-concluded assembly elections

Denied a ticket by the BJP from Jamshedpur (West), Roychallenged incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das from thelatters bastion Jamshedpur (East) as an independent candidateand defeated him Congratulating Roy over phone, Banerjee invited him tovisit Kolkata for 'talks', a press note by Roy said here

West Bengal Finance and Industry Minister Amit Mitracalled on Roy and congratulated him for his win.

