Mamata supports anti-national elements for vote bank: BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar from Ranaghat in West Bengal has slammed Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she lends support to 'anti-national' forces for vote bank politics. "It is the habit of Chief Minister Banerjee to support anti-national forces for vote bank politics. While she looted many in chit-fund scam and doesn't even financially support those who are from his own party and were killed, but she is supporting those who are killed in Karnataka," said Sarkar.

Banerjee on Thursday announced the compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in Mangaluru during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. "We will pay a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in Mangaluru during protests against the new citizenship law," Chief Minister Banerjee had at a public rally.

Chief Minister Banerjee said that she would tell all the students to continue their protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) but in a democratic way. (ANI)

