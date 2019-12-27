Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Year of unlikely alliance, political potboiler

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 13:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 13:06 IST
Maharashtra: Year of unlikely alliance, political potboiler

In a year of unlikely alliances, the Shiv Sena, backed by Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP, emerged triumphant with its party chief becoming the first 'Thackeray' to occupy the chief ministerial chair. The year saw a political potboiler playing out in Maharashtra where BJP and Shiv Sena took maximum space before and after the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Congress and NCP faced their second consecutive poor performance and they were further weakened when the BJP inducted several top leaders of the two parties into its fold. The Assembly election held in October saw a war of words between Devendra Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar. Both leaders toured the state to campaign for their respective candidates.

Based on the pre-poll alliance between the BJP and Sena, Devendra Fadnavis - who became the first chief minister after Vasantrao Naik of Congress to complete his five year tenure - was set for another term as the CM. However, the lengthy political drama that unfolded after the Assembly election results were announced, saw political realignments, leading to Shiv Sena forming the government, supported by 'opponents' Congress and NCP.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the three parties was formed after a brief spell of President's rule and the Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government which lasted three days. While the Uddhav Thackeray-led party consistently maintained that the two parties (BJP and Sena) agreed to equal sharing of posts and responsibilities if voted to power again, Fadnavis categorically denied any such decision was taken.

He said he spoke to BJP chief Amit Shah who said no such decision to share chief minister's post was taken. This enraged the mild mannered Uddhav Thackeray, who said the BJP was calling him a liar. "We don't want to keep any relation with a party that tries to label its ally as liar," he said. This virtually ended any chance of a compromise between the two pre-poll allies. BJP, the single largest party, whose tally came down from 122 to 105 expressed its inability to form government when Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked it to stake claim.

Maharashtra, the second largest state after Uttar Pradesh, has 48 Lok Sabha MPs and 288 MLAs. Ahead of the state Assembly elections, Shah visited Matoshree, residence of Uddhav Thackeray, for talks on a pre- poll alliance.

The love-hate relationship between the two parties continued since 2014 when the BJP overtook the Uddhav Thackeray-led party in terms of MLAs. Despite being a junior partner in the Fadnavis government, Sena also played the role of opposition, criticising the government on various issues. In January last year, Shiv Sena had declared that it was breaking all ties with the BJP and would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Maharashtra Assembly elections independently.

However, the parties overcame their differences to come together for the Lok Sabha elections which saw the BJP returning to power at the Centre with a bigger mandate than in 2014. Shiv Sena was offered 24 seats by the BJP, four more than the 2014 election. In 2014 too, both the parties contested Maharashtra polls separately. The BJP then formed the government on the basis of being the single largest party with 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which had then won 63 seats, joined the government a month later.

This year, the saffron allies managed to work out a 23-25 seat deal for Lok Sabha while for the Assembly polls, despite talk of equal seat sharing, Sena contested 124 and BJP 164 seats. Despite the Uddhav Thackeray-led government completing a month in power, the allocation of portfolios and cabinet expansion is yet to be done. It is expected on December 30.

Political observers say the new government is slowly settling down and the three parties sharing power know that stability of the government is important for their political survival and to withstand BJP's pulls and pressures. During the year, NCP leader Ajit Pawar was given a clean chit by the ACB in the 'irrigation scam'.

Pawar, then VIDC chairman, can't be held responsible for acts of the executing agencies as there is no legal duty on his part, the affidavit filed in the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on November 27 stated. Another affidavit filed on December 19 stated that ACB did not find any "criminal liability" against Ajit Pawar in the multi-crore irrigation scam..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Gay Jesus Netflix special creators attacked with Molotov cocktails in Brazil

Brazilian comedy troupe Porta dos Fundos, who is behind controversial Netflix gay Jesus Christmas Special The First Temptation of Christ, was hit by a Molotov cocktail attack in Rio de Janeiro. Two petrol bombs were thrown at the headquarte...

Crude oil futures gain on spot demand, global cues

Crude oil prices rose Rs 5 to Rs 4,408 per barrel on Friday as speculators created fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market. Analysts said fresh bets created by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.On the M...

Rise of Indian pacers highlight of 2019: Irfan Pathan

Veteran Indian pacer Irfan Pathan says the countrys rise as a fast-bowling powerhouse is, for him, the highlight of the year while former batsman VVS Laxman picked the away Test triumph over Australia as his favourite moment of 2019. The tr...

UPDATE 1-India tightens security for protests after Friday prayers

Indian authorities stepped up security in major cities on Friday and suspended mobile data services in some places in an effort to maintain order ahead of protests planned against a new citizenship law. At least 25 people have been killed i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019