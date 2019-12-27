India's economy cannot be run without taking every religion, castes together: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that India's economy cannot be run without taking people of all religions and castes along. "You know the condition of the country. What is happening in other states, you know. The problem of farmers, farmer suicides, condition of the economy, unemployment...you know, there is no need to repeat. Without taking everyone along...every religion, caste, Adivasis, Dalits, backwards...India's economy cannot be run," he said while speaking at an event here.

The Congress president stressed that until the voice of every Indian is heard in Lok Sabha and in state Assemblies, "nothing can be done about unemployment and the state of the economy." "Our saying is economy is run by farmers, labourers, poor, Adivasis...if you hand over all the money to 15-16 people, will do demonetisation, will implement faulty GST...then no employment can be generated in India, its economy cannot run," said the Congress leader.

Expressing happiness over the state of affairs in Chhattisgarh, Rahul also stated that everyone's voice is being heard in the state. "The country will not benefit by making brothers fight (bhai ko bhai se ladakar desh ka fayda nahi ho sakta hai..kav nahi hoga)", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.