Left Menu
Development News Edition

NRC, NPR attack on poor like demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 14:24 IST
NRC, NPR attack on poor like demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi

Likening the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with demonetisation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said these exercises are "tax" on the poor, who will suffer the same way they did after the note ban in November 2016. He was talking to reporters at the airport here after attending the inaugural function of the National Tribal Dance Festival.

"Whether NPR or NRC, it is a tax on poor people of the country. You understand demonestisation. It was a tax on poor people. Go to banks and give your money but do not withdraw money from your account. Entire money went to the pocket of 15-20 rich people. This (NPR or NRC) is the same thing," he said. He was responding to a query on the Centre's claim that the NPR has no link with NRC.

"Poor people will have to go to officers and show their documents and give bribe. They will have to give bribe if there is a slight mistake in their names. Crores of rupees will be pulled out of the pockets of the poor and will be given to the same 15 people. This is the truth. It is an attack on the people," he said. Asserting that the poor people are asking how will they get jobs, Gandhi said although the economy earlier grew at nine per cent, it has now declined to four per cent, that too if measured through a new technique.

"But if we measure the growth rate through the old method, then it will just be 2.50 per cent. Poor people are asking that after robbing them of their entire money, what have they got (in return)," he said. Hitting out at Prime Minister Naredra Modi, he said, "It is being talked about in the world that India is reeling under violence; women are not allowed to roam freely on roads and the unemployment rate is at a 45-year high. But PM Narendra Modi is not able to understand it." "Apparently he is not able to understand what happened and how it happened," he said.

"Earlier, he used to make mockery, but now he is not able to discharge the duties of a PM...The time of the country is being wasted," Gandhi added. "The money of poor people and farmers was snatched after demonetisation. Ten to fifteen people of the country were benefited with Rs 3.50 lakh crore...Nobody is buying anything and factories are getting shut. It's a simple economics. It seems PM is not able to understand it," he said.

PTI TKP NP VT VT VT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

With Uighur comic, Japanese manga artist aims to highlight everday 'suffering'

A Japanese artist whose manga comics about a Uighur woman went viral wants to use the simple power of her work to raise awareness of the daily suffering endured by the Chinese mostly Muslim minority, she told Reuters. With What Has Happened...

Moroccan YouTuber sentenced to prison, journalist detained

Moroccan authorities have sentenced a Youtuber who criticized the king to prison and detained a journalist-activist who defended anti-government protesters in a tweet. Freedom of speech advocates say the moves Thursday reflect growing press...

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 20 of the Premier League on Dec. 28-29 games at 1500 GMT unless stated Saturday, Dec. 28Brighton Hove Albion v Bournemouth 1230 Brighton have not beaten their south coast rivals in four Pr...

Cargo ship collides with shore in Istanbul, Bosphorus closed

A cargo ship collided with the shore in Istanbuls Bosphorus strait on Friday, according to broadcaster CNN Turk and a witness, prompting authorities to close the picturesque and crowded waterway running through Turkeys largest city.There we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019