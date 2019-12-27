Left Menu
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren pays tribute to Lance Naik Albert Ekka, vows to fulfill all poll promises

Jharkhand Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren on Friday paid tribute to Param Vir Chakra awardee Lance Naik Albert Ekka, on his birth anniversary, at his statue placed in the heart of the state's capital city.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 17:13 IST
Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren talking to reporters in Ranchi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren on Friday paid tribute to Param Vir Chakra awardee Lance Naik Albert Ekka, on his birth anniversary, at his statue placed in the heart of the state's capital city. "Today is the day when Jharkhand's brave son -- Albert Ekkaji was born. It is a matter of pride for the entire state that such brave souls were born amid us. I, therefore, am honoured to have paid my tribute to him on this auspicious day," Soren told reporters here.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader said that his soon to be sworn in coalition government will aim at satisfying the promises made to the people. Hemant Soren will take oath as Jharkhand chief minister on Saturday.

"We (JMM) have always said that we will fulfill the objectives for which the separate state was created," added Soren. Lance Naik Albert Ekka, born in 1942, was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest wartime gallantry award, for the valour shown by him during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. Ekka lost his life in the war attacking enemy posts.

The Centre had also issued a postal stamp in his memory in 2000, on the occasion of the 50th Republic Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

