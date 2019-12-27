Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis joins pro-CAA demonstration at August Kranti Maidan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday joined a demonstration in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the August Kranti Maidan here. Fadnavis shared pictures of the demonstration featuring a large number of people with banners and the National Flag.

"Reached Azad Maidan in Mumbai and joined the massive gathering of citizens to support the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct !" he tweeted. The Central government recently decided to give citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees, who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

