GFP's Sardesai slams Goa CM for supporting CAA

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai on Friday slammed the Pramod Sawant government in the state for defending the Citizenship Amendment Act. The CAA, which aims to provide citizenship to non- Muslims being persecuted in three neighbouring countries, has been at the centre of widespread protests nationwide, with those in opposition claiming the law was against the secular ethos of the country.

"It is a legislation which has disturbed the peace of the country. On Christmas, all of India is burning and our government (in Goa) is trying to defend Citizenship Amendment Act," Sardesai told reporters here. He said the ruling BJP should instead focus on holding rallies to ensure the state's rights are safeguarded in its dispute with neighbouring Karnataka on Mahadayi river water sharing..

