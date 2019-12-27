No difference between Modi and Mamata: CPM leader Mohammad Salim

CPI-M leader Mohammad Salim on Friday stoked controversy by making a below the belt remark where he compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with 'Desi' and 'Videshi' (Indian and foreign) breeds of dogs and said that there is no difference between the two.

"When the government employees were demanding DA (dearness allowance), our Chief Minister asked them not to bark (gheu gheu). Similarly, our Prime Minister during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister was questioned by the opposition. He told them 'Bhauk Raha Hai'," said Salim at an event here.

"What is 'Gheu Gheu' in Bengali is 'Bhaukna' in Hindi. When street dog barks, we call it 'Gheu, Gheu' but if any Alsatian dog barks, then we say - Bhau, Bhau. There is no much difference between the CM and the PM but only of the breed -- Desi and Videshi," added Salim. (ANI)

