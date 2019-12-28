Left Menu
Development News Edition

Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of Georgia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Georgia
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 13:23 IST
Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of Georgia

A federal judge on Friday denied an attempt to restore about 98,000 voters in Georgia to the U.S. state's electoral rolls after they were removed earlier this month upon being classified as "inactive".

Lead plaintiff Fair Fight Action, voting right nonprofit, did not establish that the Georgia secretary of state's decision to cancel the voter registrations had violated the constitution, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones said in the ruling. The judge, from the Northern District of Georgia, added that the secretary of state must make "diligent and reasonable" efforts to inform residents about registration, especially those that have until Monday to re-register to vote in a January special election for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger welcomed the decision, saying the state was ensuring that every eligible voter could vote. "Today Judge Jones upheld Georgia's decision to maintain clean voter rolls," Raffensperger said after the ruling.

"Despite activists' efforts and lawsuits that only waste taxpayers' dollars, Georgia is continuing to ensure every eligible voter can vote and voter lists remain accurate." Fair Fight Action, founded by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the 2018 race for governor to present Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, said it was looking at additional legal options.

"The Court today declined to issue an injunction on the purge, but expressed that it has a 'serious concern that there needs to be an immediate and accurate interpretation by the state court of HB 316'," Lauren Groh-Wargo, chief executive at Fair Fight Action, said. "We share this concern and are exploring additional legal options," she added.

The state's practices have previously drawn criticism from national voting rights advocates. These include purges of voter rolls and stringent rules requiring signatures on mail-in ballots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kings rally late, dump Sharks in OT

Jeff Carter scored 91 seconds into overtime to cap a three-point game as the Los Angeles Kings erased a two-goal, third-period deficit to claim a 3-2 road victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Goaltender Jack Campbell made 22 saves fo...

Yechury flays Army Chief's comments on "domestic politics"

Taking strong exception to Army Chief Bipin Rawats comments on domestic politics, senior CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said the situation in the country would deteriorate if the so-called trend of politicisation vis-a-vis armed fo...

Delhi Cong takes out peace march on party's foundation day

The Delhi Congress led by its president Subhash Chopra on Saturday took out a peace march from the party office on DDU Marg to mark the 135th foundation day of the party.The Congress leaders and workers first marched to Ambedkar Stadium whe...

No Headline

At present we are fighting ideology that we fought against during freedom struggle Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019