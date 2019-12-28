Left Menu
Development News Edition

Country fighting against idealogy that it fought against during freedom struggle: Priyanka Gandhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 15:36 IST
Country fighting against idealogy that it fought against during freedom struggle: Priyanka Gandhi

Virtually equating the ruling BJP government with the British, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that at present the country was fighting an ideology which it had fought against during the freedom struggle. She was addressing party leaders during a programme held to mark the 135th Foundation Day of the Congress.

"Today in the country, there are such powers in the government with whom we had a historical clash. We are at present fighting an ideology against which we fought during the freedom struggle," Priyanka Gandhi said here at the UP Congress headquarters. "Today the country is in trouble. If we do not raise our voice, we will be proved to be cowards," she added.

The Congress general secretary said that the country was in trouble and voices of dissent were emanating from different corners. "But, the government wants to suppress it using fear. Whenever such situations arise, the Congress rises to the challenge and accepts them. There is no place for violence and fear in our heart," she said.

"The BJP makes laws which are against the Constitution and then suppresses those who oppose it. People were killed in the country, including Uttar Pradesh, and those who could not be killed were put in jails. Their only fault was that they were raising voice against a wrongdoing," Priyanka Gandhi said. Targeting the central government, she said that a person who was in fear either resorted to violence to silence the enemy or retreated.

"The BJP silenced the voice of the people through violence and cowardice, and is now retreating saying that it (BJP) has discussed NPR and not NRC. The country is recognising your cowardice," the Congress leader said. She also said that people from every religion and caste sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle. "The soil of this country has everyone's blood and no one can separate it".

In a tweet she said that the Congress was the voice of the last person standing and it was also the voice of farmers, youth, labourers, women and every oppressed person. "On the 135th anniversary of the Congress, we take a pledge to completely dedicate ourselves to the party's ideology of non-violence and benevolence," she said.

This is the Congress general secretary's first visit to the state capital after violent protests against the amended citizenship law that claimed at least 19 lives. Priyanka Gandhi had visited Bijnor on Sunday to meet families of the victims of the clashes. However, the police stopped her and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from entering Meerut to meet the families of those killed in the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Complaint against 1,000 AMU students for violence, damaging public property

The Rapid Action Force has filed a complaint against 1,000 unnamed AMU students in connection with the violence at the campus during a protest against alleged police action in Jamia Millia following the agitation over the Citizenship Amendm...

DRI seizes 7.3 kg of smuggled gold, two persons arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized 7.3 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 2.84 crore and arrested two persons at New Farakka Junction railway station. Acting on intelligence inputs, DRI officials on December 25 intercepte...

Chidambaram slams Army Chief General Rawat for remarks on CAA

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday came down heavily on Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat, who had recently criticized people leading violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, asking him to mind his business. The former un...

Devotees in Bhopal's Sankatmochan temple cover deities with woollen clothes

Devotees in Bhopals Sankatmochan Temple on Saturday covered the idols of Hindu deities with woollen clothes in an act of faith. Because of our faith, we have adorned the idols with woollen clothes. Every winter we do this, as a matter of fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019