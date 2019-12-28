Youth have big role to play in saving the Constitution: Pilot

Underlining the need to connect his party with the young generation, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president Sachin Pilot on Saturday said youth have a great role to play in saving the Constitution. "We have the good fortune to be the oldest political party but have to collectively work to meet the challenges in today's perspective. Over the years, elections have come and gone, we have been defeated and governments have been formed. Now, the basic sentiment is to save the Constitution of this country…To do this, there is a great need for us to connect with the youth," Pilot told reporters here after taking out a 'Save India, Save Constitution' rally marking the 135th foundation day of the Congress.

He urged all Congress workers to make the younger generation familiar with the Congress policy and its traditions. The deputy chief minister noted that several challenges have come before and after independence for the party. After independence of the country, the responsibilities increased further and the Congress has fulfilled its responsibility across the country, he claimed.

Responding to a question on the upcoming panchayat elections in the state, Pilot said, "I think the atmosphere has been created. Congress got three-fourth majority in the municipal body elections. So, people are excited about the elections that will be held in rural areas." Pilot said people are already watching the work of his government and hoped the Congress will get a stronger lead here than before.

