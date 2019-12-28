Left Menu
Rajasthan BJP chief slams Gehlot over deaths of infants at Kota hospital

  • Kota
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 21:45 IST
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday said the Ashok Gehlot government has shown "insensitivity" to the deaths of 10 infants within 48 hours at a city hospital by not sending any of its ministers here to take stock of the situation. The death of 12 infants this week, two of them on Friday, in the state government-run J K Lon Hospital here rocked the city on Friday, prompting Lok Sabha Speaker and local MP Om Birla to urge Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot to act "sensitively" on the issue.

According to a report by the superintendent of the hospital, where all the deaths occurred, 77 children died this month itself till December 24, while a total of 940 infants died this year. The state BJP president on Saturday reached Kota and visited the hospital to assess the situation and also interacted with the attendants of infants undergoing medical treatment at the Neonatal (NICU) and Pediatric (PICU) Intensive Care Units and other wards.

Expressing concern over the deaths of the kids, Poonia also expressed his displeasure at poor infrastructure, lack of maintenance and insufficient nursing and medical staff at the hospital. "Gehlot's statement that 'deaths tend to take place (Maute to hote hi rahti hain) in hospital is really sorrowful and disappointing. These deaths were not supposed to have occurred," Poonia told the media.

He said it was unfortunate that none of the state government's ministers has visited the hospital to take stock of the situation after tragic deaths of 10 kids within a short span of 48 hours. "The state government has not so far shown any substantial and decisive action or commitment at the deaths of the kids in Kota and it is very unfortunate and sorrowful," Poonia said.

The state BJP would send its two former health ministers Kalicharan Saraf and Rajendra Singh Rathore along with some experts to Kota on Monday to collect fact-based information on these deaths, Poonia said. "I will apprise the Governor of the findings so that he can give necessary directions to the state government in order to avoid recurrence of such incidents," Poonia said.

The state BJP president said local BJP MLAs visited the hospital on Saturday and announced an assistance of Rs 50 lakh for its improvement and maintenance. Poonia expressed displeasure at poor infrastructure and maintenance of equipment of the children's hospital and targeted the state government for being "careless" and "irresponsible".

The deaths of 10 infants were reported to be mainly caused by pneumonia and septicemia but the state government cant not run away from its responsibility, the state BJP president said.

