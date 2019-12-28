Left Menu
Complaint filed in NHRC regarding manhandling of Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow

A complaint has been filed in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) regarding the alleged manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by Uttar Pradesh police in Lucknow on Saturday.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that she was strangulated by a UP policewoman while on her way to meet the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri and was also pushed due to which she fell down. (ANI)

