Complaint filed in NHRC regarding manhandling of Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow
A complaint has been filed in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) regarding the alleged manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by Uttar Pradesh police in Lucknow on Saturday.
A complaint has been filed in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) regarding the alleged manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by Uttar Pradesh police in Lucknow on Saturday.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that she was strangulated by a UP policewoman while on her way to meet the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri and was also pushed due to which she fell down. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi
- NHRC
- Lucknow
- Congress
- Uttar Pradesh
- IPS
ALSO READ
One who doesn't fight injustice today will be judged as coward: Priyanka Gandhi
One who doesn't fight against injustice in country will be judged as a coward: Priyanka Gandhi at Cong's Bharat Bachao Rally.
One who doesn't fight injustice in country will be judged coward: Priyanka Gandhi
Lucknow: Vigilance department seeks property details of 3 senior UPPCL officials in PF scam
If we remain silent, our revolutionary Constitution will be destroyed and country's division will start: Priyanka Gandhi.