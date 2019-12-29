Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guinea-Bissau votes in presidential run-off pitting two former premiers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 06:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 06:30 IST
Guinea-Bissau votes in presidential run-off pitting two former premiers
The ruling PAIGC party's Domingos Simoes Pereira, 56, is seen as the front-runner after winning the first round on Nov. 24 with 40%. Image Credit: PxHere

Voters in Guinea-Bissau will choose their next president on Sunday in a run-off election pitting two former prime ministers who both promise to bring stability to the turbulent West African nation. Incumbent President Jose Mario Vaz failed to make it to the second round after a five-year term marred by regular high-level sackings, a barely functioning parliament and weeks of turmoil in the run-up to the first-round ballot.

Both candidates in Sunday's showdown have said that if elected they will work to overcome a long-running political impasse and modernize the country of 1.6 million people, which has suffered nine coups or attempted coups since independence from Portugal in 1974. The ruling PAIGC party's Domingos Simoes Pereira, 56, is seen as the front-runner after winning the first round on Nov. 24 with 40%.

His opponent, Umaro Cissoko Embalo, 47, was in second place with 28% despite being a relative political newcomer, and political analysts say the run-off race could be close. "Pereira has a slight advantage over his rival," said analyst Fode Mane, who is also rector of Amilcar Cabral University in the capital, Bissau.

Embalo's candidacy has won support from the main contenders who failed to reach the run-off, including Vaz, though Mane said that would not necessarily guarantee him more votes. After the first round, Embalo questioned the result, saying the final tally between him and Pereira was much closer than official figures had shown.

MAJOR CHALLENGES

The electoral commission is expected to announce the provisional result of Sunday's election on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Guinea-Bissau's next president will inherit major challenges including widespread poverty and an unstable political system in which the majority party appoints the government but the president has the power to dismiss it. There have been seven prime ministers since Vaz took over in 2014 and the political instability has hurt the economy, which depends heavily on volatile prices for cashew nuts, the main income source for over two-thirds of households.

Although his tenure was turbulent, Vaz is the first Guinea-Bissau president to have completed a full term. Ahead of election day, many voters expressed hope that the post-election process would go smoothly so the winner could focus on bringing long-sought change.

"I hope the losing candidate will recognize the verdict of the ballot box," said market trader Alianca Caetano, 45, at her vegetable stall in Bissau. "(The winners) priority must be the implementation of development projects," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Texans LB Mercilus, P Anger receive contract extensions

Houston Texans pass-rushing linebacker Whitney Mercilus and punter Bryan Anger received contract extensions, the team announced Saturday. While the Texans did not divulge the terms of the deals, the Houston Chronicle reported that Mercilus ...

Report: Redskins to fire team president Allen

The Washington Redskins will remove team president Bruce Allen from his role in charge of football operations, NBC Sports Washington reported Saturday. His dismissal will come by Monday, according to the report, which added it was unclear w...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia's Siddle retires from internationals

Australia paceman Peter Siddle has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 35 after taking 221 wickets in a distinguished 67-test career. Siddle broke the news to his teammates at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Su...

Hornets G Rozier fined $25K after premature celebration

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier was fined 25,000 by the NBA for throwing a ball into the stands, the league announced on Saturday. The punishment added to the in-game admonishment for Roziers premature celebration of a game-tying layup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019