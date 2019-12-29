Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moroccans rally in support of journalist detained over tweet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rabat
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 10:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 10:52 IST
Moroccans rally in support of journalist detained over tweet

Rabat, Dec 29 (AFP) Hundreds of people demonstrated Saturday outside Morocco's parliament demanding the release of a journalist detained for criticising a judge in a tweet. Omar Radi, 33, was detained Thursday in Casablanca and immediately put on trial for the tweet about a judge prosecuting protest leaders, his lawyer said.

If found guilty of insulting a magistrate the journalist could be sentenced to up to one year in jail. The next hearing is set for January 2, according to Radi's lawyer Said Benhammani. Outside parliament crowds of supporters chanted "Free Omar", accused the government of "corruption" and said judges were "at the order" of authorities.

Radi's case has sparked an uproar as well among local and international human rights group who have denounced increased attacks on human rights and individual freedoms in Morocco. "Radi's unjustified detention and trial comes amidst an increasingly suffocating atmosphere for Moroccan journalists, dissidents, and artists who speak out on social media," Human Rights Watch's Sarah Leah Whitson said.

"If you express your dissatisfaction of the government on YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter, you risk jail in Morocco. Not great for a country that still postures as a 'liberal exception' in the Arab world." Whitson said Radi, an award-winning journalist and human rights activist, should be released, adding that the case against him "reeks of political vengeance" against his work.

In April Radi criticised judge Lahcen Tolfi after he upheld sentences of up to 20 years in jail against leaders of the movement protest movement that rocked the country in 2016 and 2017. He called him a "henchman" who "carried out orders" from higher up.

On Thursday YouTuber Mohamed Sekkaki, known as "Moul Kaskita", was sentenced by a court in the western city of Settat to four years in prison for "insulting the king" in an online video. Earlier this month a high school student was given a three-year jail sentence for sharing on Facebook a contentious song denouncing injustice and money-grabbing in Morocco.

The song "Aach al Chaab" (long live the people) was co-written by popular Moroccan rapper Mohamed Mounir, known as Gnawi, who himself was sentenced to one year in jail in November for insulting police. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Fleury moves up wins list as Knights dump Coyotes

Mark Stone scored two goals and Marc-Andre Fleury moved into a tie for sixth place on the NHLs all-time wins list as the Vegas Golden Knights moved into sole possession of the first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-1 win over the Ariz...

Sydney New Year's fireworks to go ahead despite wildfires

Perth, Dec 29 AP Sydneys iconic New Years Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the wildfire crisis to show the world Australias resiliency, the prime minister said, while authorities on Sunday braced for conditions to deteriorate with high t...

Prime Minister lauds Parliamentarians for productive Parliament session and breaking records of last 60 years.

Prime Minister lauds Parliamentarians for productive Parliament session and breaking records of last 60 years....

Lakers halt skid, get back on track with win over Trail Blazers

LeBron James scored 21 points, matched his season-best of 16 assists and also collected seven rebounds while playing through a groin injury to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-120 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019