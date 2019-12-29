Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hemant Soren, father's second choice as heir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 15:29 IST
Hemant Soren, father's second choice as heir
Image Credit: wikipedia

JMM leader Hemant Soren, the son of Jharkhand architect Shibu Soren, took the reins of the state as chief minister on Sunday, a week after a three-party coalition, led by him, swept the assembly polls, bagging 47 seats in the 81-member Assembly. This will be Soren's second stint as the chief minister of the tribal state. His first had lasted for just about 14 months since July 15 2013.

With support from his allies - the Congress and the RJD - Soren, who had been the face of the coalition, stormed to power, as his party alone won 30 Assembly seats, its highest tally ever. Born to Shibu Soren, known as 'Guruji' to his innumerable followers, and wife Roopi on August 10, 1975, at Nemra village in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, the newly sworn-in chief minister has been widely credited with stitching the alliance to defeat the seemingly invincible BJP.

Shibu Soren, along with his family, was present at the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. The senior Soren, who had served as chief minister thrice, is known to have groomed Hemant to helm the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), after his elder son Durga Soren died of suspected kidney failure and he was convicted in the Chirrudih massacre case.

Durga was Guruji's first choice for inheriting his political legacy and mantle. It was only after he died and 'Guruji' quit the Manmohan Singh cabinet owing to his court conviction, Hemant emerged as the heir apparent of the 'Soren clan' and won the Dumka Assembly seat in 2009.

He went on to become a Rajya Sabha member in 2009- 2010, before becoming Jharkhand's youngest chief minister in 2013, with the support of the Congress and the RJD. During his political ascendency, Soren was able to sideline JMM's senior leaders Stephen Marandi, Simon Marandi and Hemlal Murmu, prompting them to quit the party.

While Murmu and Simon Marandi joined the BJP, Stephen Marandi floated a party along with the first BJP chief minister of the state, Babulal Marandi. Stephen had later returned to the JMM fold, accepting Hemant Soren as the party's leader.

Soren's rule was, however, short-lived as the BJP seized power in 2014 in the politically unstable state and Raghubar Das took charge. In 2014, he won a seat in the Jharkhand assembly and became the leader of the opposition.

Cornered over the last five years, with the saffron party accusing him and his family of violating the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, Soren took time but patiently overcame the tempest and formed the pre-poll alliance with old friends - the Congress and RJD. He also managed to get the lion's share of 43 seats, giving 31 to Congress and seven to the RJD in the pre-poll seat pact, even as the Lalu Prasad-led party was left frowning over the adjustment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Joint protests to be held in Kerala against CAA

Joint protests to be held in Kerala against CAA Eds Adding fresh inputs CMs quotes Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 PTI A meeting of various political parties and socio-religious outfits, convened by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjay...

Those opposing CAA are 'anti-Dalits', Cong misleading minorities: Nadda

BJP working president J P Nadda said on Sunday that opposition parties, which are protesting against the amended citizenship law, are anti-Dalits as 70-80 per cent of the people to be benefited from the legislation are from the community. T...

MP Pollution Control Board agreed to replace Chinese firm's foreign directors with Indian official as accused: RTI

Fearing impact on foreign investment, the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board has agreed to a proposal from a Chinese firm to replace its five foreign directors with an Indian official as an accused in a case of violation of environment ...

NCP in 2019: Pawar's party makes unexpected come-back

Its never over until it is over. This would be the takeaway from year 2019 for the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. If anyone thought that a regional party with an aging patriarch and eroding base did not have much of a future ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019