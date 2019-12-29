Left Menu
BJP blatantly lying about regularising unauthorised colonies: Kejriwal

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 29-12-2019 20:43 IST
  Created: 29-12-2019 20:43 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the BJP has been "blatantly lying" about regularising unauthorised colonies and thanked Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for "telling truth" on the issue through Delhi Development Authority. Tagging his deputy Manish Sisodia's tweet in which he shared FAQs (frequently asked questions) from DDA website on unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal claimed the website shows that the Centre's scheme will neither regularise unauthorised colonies nor the houses there.

"DDA website says that centre's scheme will neither regularise unauth colonies nor their houses. Really shocking. Can't believe that BJP spoke such a blatant lie to the people and has put up so many hoardings. Thanks @HardeepSPuri ji for telling truth to people through DDA website," Kejriwal tweeted. Sisodia said BJP is deliberately misleading the people.

"If they really want to regularise the unauthorized colonies why don't they give registry to the people," he told reporters at a press conference. "DDA in their website clearly mentions -This policy is not for regularization of the unauthorized colonies nor of the structures therein," Sisodia said, showing the FAQs.

The FAQs purportedly says that the PM-UDAY (Prime Minister Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) is a decision of Union Cabinet to confer the ownership or transfer/ mortgage rights to the residents of Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi but in response to another question if it is regularisation of unauthorised colonies it says it is neither regularization of unauthorized colonies nor the structures therein. No immediate response was available from BJP. But the party has put up hoardings across the city, claiming the 1,731 unauthorised colonies are now authorised.

The Delhi Development Authority's unauthorised colonies cell portal was launched by the BJP government on December 16 purportedly to register residents of unauthorised colonies to apply for ownership rights. "The BJP's lies on this matter have been exposed by the DDA's own website. The FAQs section uploaded on the DDA website clearly states that the PM UDAY registration is neither regularisation of unauthorized colonies, nor the structures therein," Sisodia said.

"From the day the Bharatiya Janata Party started talking about regularising the unauthorized colonies of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party has maintained that the BJP is hoodwinking people on the eve of the election," he said. He said the "dhanyavad" rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 22 was actually a "dhoka" rally. "The BJP has no intention to give registry to the people living there."

Thanking Union Minister Hardeep Puri, Sisodia said, "I am thankful to Hardeep Puri ji for exposing BJP's lies to the people of Delhi before the elections. At least Hardeep Puri ji has the courage to openly say on DDA website that the BJP's hoardings are full of lies." PTI UZM ABH ABH

