Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will not do anything that will harm interests of people: Assam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rangia
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 22:05 IST
Will not do anything that will harm interests of people: Assam

Expressing dismay over continuing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said he will not do anything that will harm the interests of the people of the state. Addressing a gathering of BJP supporters at a rally at Sualkuchi in Kamrup district, Sonowal said the people have been misled against him and the government regarding the new citizenship law.

"I am baffled to find a sudden outbreak of public outrage, that too without verifying the ground reality. Their anger is based on fictitious facts and data, particularly regarding the CAA and its provisions. "We will never do anything against the sentiments of people. We have been giving this assurance always and we are committed to it," he added.

Claiming that people are targeting BJP workers, leaders and government officials unnecessarily, Sonowal said, "We do not understand why there is so much outrage among the people against our government, BJP workers, gaon panchayat members, MPs, ministers and MLAs despite having no fault of their own. People have been misled." The chief minister mentioned that members of the saffron party have the moral courage to face the common man, if they have committed any mistake. Sonowal pointed out that actions of the people in recent times had upset him and his colleagues since "our government has no motive to work against the sentiments of lakhs of our people who have reposed their faith in us to work for the overall progress of the state".

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly criticised the opposition Congress for the present situation of the state. "Without properly studying the CAA, most of the agitators are opposing it," he added.

Sarma said that during the peak tourism season, tourist footfall has declined drastically affecting the economy of the state. After the public meeting, a silent peace march was taken out in which Sonowal, Sarma, BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and AGP president Atul Bora participated.

Sualkuchi is the fourth place where a BJP-led peace rally was held, after Nalbari, Barpeta Road and Jagiroad since massive protests erupted across the state against the controversial Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

3 shot and injured in outer Delhi

Four assailants shot and injured three persons, including a couple, in outer Delhis Alipur area on Sunday afternoon in a suspected case of personal enmity, police said. The shooting happened around 3.30 pm in Palla Bakhtawarpur area when Na...

NPR enumerators to cite English months, important festivals to help people remember month of birth

The Home Ministry on Sunday said enumerators of the National Population Register NPR will help people remember their month of birth by citing English or Gregorian calendar and important Indian festivals. Seeking to downplay the suggestion t...

3 dead, 1 injured as tempo falls into gorge on Expressway

Three persons were killed after a tempo in which they travelling plunged into a gorge near Khopoli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday, police said. According to police, one person suffered injuries in the incident that took place arou...

Arteta rocked as Chelsea sink Arsenal with late fightback

London, Dec 29 AFP Chelsea ruined Arsenal manager Mikel Artetas home debut as Tammy Abrahams late strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 win after Bernd Lenos horrific blunder turned the tide in a thrilling London derby on Sunday. Leading through Pie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019