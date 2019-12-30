Opposition wants to spoil atmosphere of country, Owaisi instigating muslims: Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said that the opposition wants to create a pre-1947 situation in the country.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said that the opposition wants to create a pre-1947 situation in the country. "The opposition, including Rahul Gandhi and 'Tukde-Tukde' gang, want to create a situation just like the pre-1947 era. Now they are creating a ruckus over NPR and NRC. The opposition wants to spoil the atmosphere of the country. They want to divide the country which people of this country will not allow," Singh told ANI.
"If someone is causing grave danger to the constitution of India, it is Asaduddin Owaisi. He is instigating Muslims," he added. Protests have erupted in the country after the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, was passed in the parliament. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
