Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal not like Castro, Guevara as people earlier believed: Javadekar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 15:39 IST
Kejriwal not like Castro, Guevara as people earlier believed: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday took a swipe at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal saying people believed him to be a great revolutionary like Fidel Castro and Che Guevara in 2015 but now he was exposed. Javadekar, who is Delhi BJP 's Assembly election incharge, asserted that his party will form the next government in Delhi on its own.

"In 2015, people believed him (Kejriwal) to be a great revolutionary, as Fidel Castro or Che Guevara. But now they are fed up with (his) lies," Javadekar said at a press conference where AAP leader Guggan Singh joined BJP. He said Kejriwal's "original face" has come in the open and people have realised the reality was nothing like what they believed about him.

"What he says, he does not do. He was sleeping for four-and-a-half years and now he has woken up for six months. Earlier he complained Modiji did not let him work, how is he working now," Javadekar said. He said Kejriwal's "empire of lies" will be finished and BJP will be in power after the Assembly polls in Delhi.

"The BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and programmes of his government will come to power in Delhi," the Union minister said. He added that Delhi will be powered by a "triple engine" of development after BJP forms the government here as it already rules at the Centre and the three municipal corporations in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

2019 was hottest year on record for Russia: weather chief

This year was the hottest ever registered in Russia, the countrys weather chief said on Monday, as climate change pushes global temperatures to record highs.This year in Russia was the hottest for the entire period of instrumental observati...

Puri says registry for ownership rights in unauthorised colonies to start in 10 days, slams AAP

Registry for ownership rights of houses in Delhis unauthorised colonies will start in the next 8-10 days, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday, accusing the AAP of spreading lies and misleading people o...

Govt will give 5G spectrum for trials to all players: Prasad

The government has decided to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players, including Huawei. We have taken a decision to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.An in-principle decision has been ...

Many leaders with family legacy find place in Maha ministry

Amid the eternal debate over dynastic politics in India, the newly expanded Maharashtra council of ministers has several leaders from political families. Yuva Sena head Aaditya Thackeray, who is the son of Shiv Sena president and Chief Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019