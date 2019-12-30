Priority is to resolve people's issues: Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena leader and first-time MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who was sworn in as Cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government on Monday, said his priority would be to solve people's issues. The 29-year-old legislator from Worli in Mumbai is the youngest Cabinet rank minister in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by his father Uddhav Thackeray.
Speaking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, the MLA said, "I would like to work for people and resolve their issues. I think all the three parties (Sena, NCP, Congress) would work together cohesively." "I am happy that people who like truth are with us. We are with the truth. We follow 'Satyamev Jayate'. There is no absence of trust among the three parties," he said. Asked about his gender hat tip by stating his full name as 'Aaditya Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray' while taking oath, he said, "My mother keeps herselfaway from politics. She had even asked me whether I was prepared for the political plunge before I decided to contest the Assembly poll." PTI ND BNM GK GK.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Aaditya Thackeray
- Shiv Sena
- Maharashtra
- Cabinet
- Mumbai
- Worli
- NCP
ALSO READ
Centre has not given Maharashtra's share of Rs 15,558 cr GST dues: Shiv Sena
Double standards: Mayawati slams Congress for supporting Shiv Sena
Maharashtra: Opposition parties to boycott tea party on eve of Winter Session of Assembly
Ashish Shelar appointed BJP's chief whip in Maharashtra Assembly
Shiv Sena opposing projects they agreed upon when with us: Devendra Fadnavis