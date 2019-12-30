Priority is to resolve people's issues: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader and first-time MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who was sworn in as Cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government on Monday, said his priority would be to solve people's issues. The 29-year-old legislator from Worli in Mumbai is the youngest Cabinet rank minister in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by his father Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, the MLA said, "I would like to work for people and resolve their issues. I think all the three parties (Sena, NCP, Congress) would work together cohesively." "I am happy that people who like truth are with us. We are with the truth. We follow 'Satyamev Jayate'. There is no absence of trust among the three parties," he said. Asked about his gender hat tip by stating his full name as 'Aaditya Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray' while taking oath, he said, "My mother keeps herselfaway from politics. She had even asked me whether I was prepared for the political plunge before I decided to contest the Assembly poll." PTI ND BNM GK GK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.