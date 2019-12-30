Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saffron belongs to India's religious spirit, no place for revenge in religion: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday cited India's deep-rooted connection with the saffron while cornering Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'revenge' remark.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 17:08 IST
Saffron belongs to India's religious spirit, no place for revenge in religion: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday cited India's deep-rooted connection with the saffron while cornering Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'revenge' remark. "Yogi Ji wears 'bhagwa' (saffron). It is not his personal. Saffron belongs to this country's religious and spiritual spirit. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. He should follow that religion. There is no place for revenge and violence in that religion," Gandhi told reporters here.

"The Chief Minister said they will take revenge. The police and the administration follow that. It is for the first time when a chief minister said that revenge will be taken from the people and damages will be recovered," she added. After protests against the citizenship law turned violent in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath had said the properties of people will be confiscated who were involved in arson.

"Property of all those involved in this violence will be confiscated and damage done to the public property would be recovered from them. Their faces are captured in videos and CCTV footage. We will confiscate their property and will take its revenge from them," he had said. Gandhi demanded that there should an inquiry into the cases registered against those who were doing 'peaceful' protests.

"Violent, illegal and criminal action by the police and the government should be stopped. There should be an inquiry into the cases registered against those who were doing peaceful protests. The inquiry should be conducted under the supervision of a serving or a retired High Court judge," said Gandhi. "Without any judiciary process, recovery of damage and other action should be stopped. No action should be taken against the students," she said.

The Congress leader alleged that Adityanath-led government and the police have taken several steps, which do not have any 'legal' basis and have led to 'anarchy' in the state. "We have submitted a letter to the Governor. The letter is a complete documentation of chaos in the state caused by Uttar Pradesh government, administration, and police. They have taken such steps which do not have any legal basis..." Gandhi said.

"I went to the house in Bijnor where two students died. One of them was shot outside his home ... In the evening, the police threatened them not to take any legal action ... According to media and official reports, 5,500 people were detained and 1,100 were arrested. Unofficially, the number is higher," she added. Earlier in the day, a Congress delegation met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and submitted a memorandum demanding an inquiry into the role of the police during clashes with protesters in the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 across the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

IIT researchers develop material to generate power from water in households

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT have developed materials that can produce energy from water on a small scale to help households support the concept of decentralisation of energy sources. In the centralised energy gener...

US STOCKS-Futures near record highs in holiday lull

U.S. stock index futures remained near record highs on Monday, as traders took a breather on the penultimate day of the decade after improving global sentiment fueled a Wall Street rally and set the SP 500 on course for its best year since ...

Four held for stealing mobile phones at Sunburn event in Goa

Four persons have been arrested by Goa Police for allegedly stealing mobile phones of revellers who attended the recently-concluded Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival, an officer said on Monday. Police have recovered 54 mobile phone h...

Turkey sending Libya deployment bill to parliament -minister

The Turkish government is sending to parliament on Monday a bill mandating the deployment of troops to Libya, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, accelerating a plan that was confirmed last week. He was speaking after meeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019