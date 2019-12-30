Following are the top foreign stories at 1730 hours

FGN20 BANGLA-ENVOY-DEATH Bangladesh's former foreign secretary Muazzem Ali dies, Jaishankar expresses grief

Dhaka: Syed Muazzem Ali, Bangladesh's former foreign secretary and a "good friend" of India, died due to old-age complications at a hospital here on Monday. He was 75.

FGN15 BANGLA-MILK BANK-ISLAMISTS Bangladesh stalls its first human milk bank project after opposition by Islamists

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s first human milk bank for vulnerable and motherless infants is facing uncertainty due to opposition by a group of Islamists who argue that the proposed facility could create the risk of marriage between people who have drunk the milk of the same woman, which they say is "haram".

FGN22 RUSSIA-LD HOTTEST YEAR 2019 was hottest year on record for Russia

Moscow: This year was the hottest ever registered in Russia, the country's weather chief said on Monday, as climate change pushes global temperatures to record highs. (AFP)

FGN19 CHINA-2NDLD RESEARCHERS

Three researchers involved in gene-edited babies controversy sentenced in China Beijing: Chinese researcher He Jiankui, who shocked the world by announcing the birth of first genetically edited babies, was jailed on Monday for three years along with two others with lesser sentence for illegal medical practice by a court in southern China.

\\FGN14 AFGHAN-TALIBAN-2NDLD CEASEFIRE Taliban say have 'no ceasefire plans' in Afghanistan

Kabul: The Taliban Monday denied agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan after rumours swirled of a potential deal that would see a reduction in fighting after more than 18 years of war. (AFP)

FGN13 UK-GRETA-FATHER

Thought it was "a bad idea": Greta Thunberg's father on her climate activism London: Greta Thunberg may have become the new global climate icon, but the 16-year-old Swedish teenager struggled with depression for three to four years and received no support from her father for skipping school for activism, a bold decision that has inspired millions to join her in raising awareness on environmental issues.

FGN6 YEAR-NEPAL India-Nepal ties continue to grow with high-level visits, key energy collaboration

Kathmandu: India's relations with Nepal continued to grow in 2019 with high-level bilateral visits and increased energy collaboration, including the inauguration of the first-ever cross-border petroleum pipeline in South Asia, amidst China's heavy investments in the landlocked country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.