Will work under guidance of seniors: Rohit Pawar

On a day Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of the party chief Sharad Pawar, on Monday said he would work under guidance of senior leaders. In his social media post, the first-time MLA said, "I have the capacity to complete every task given to me. With the new Cabinet coming into existence, I will work for the people of Maharashtra along with them (leaders)".

"Those who think I would be part of the Cabinet expansion; I thank them for their wishes. I am open to new experiences and guidance from senior leaders," he stated. Rohit Pawar had defeated BJP minister Ram Shinde from Karjat Jamkhed assembly constituency in Ahmednagar district in the elections held in October this year.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray expanded his cabinet by inducting 36 ministers, including his 29-year-old son Aaditya. Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister.

