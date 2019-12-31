Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kar Ministerial aspirants continue lobbying

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 17:40 IST
Kar Ministerial aspirants continue lobbying

With the much awaited expansion of the Karnataka cabinet slated some time in January, ministerial aspirants continued their lobbying by making a bee-line to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's residence here. As Yediyurappa has already made it clear that 11 of the disqualified legislators who got re-elected on BJP ticket during the December 5 bypolls, will be made Ministers during the expansion, lobbying has intensified for the five remaining berths in the cabinet.

Currently there are 18 ministers including the Chief Minister in the cabinet that has a sanctioned strength is 34. According to sources, among those who met the Chief Minister at his residence on Tuesday include former minister and senior legislator Umesh Katti, former minister R Shankar and defeated party candidate from Hoskote during the bypolls MTB Nagaraj.

Though there is strong word within the party circles that Katti is most likely to be considered during the expansion, sources said, it needs to be seen how Yediyurappa will maintain a balance, as his addition would increase the number of Ministers from Belagavi district to four. There are already two Ministers-Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle from Belagavi- in the cabinet while newly elected BJP MLA from Gokak Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has been promised a ministerial berth, also hails from the district.

Kitti, an eight-time MLA was among the prominent senior BJP legislators who were miffed and sulking after failing to make it in the first round of cabinet expansion. Shankar, who has been promised a Cabinet berth by Yediyurappa through MLC route, met the Chief Minister with an intention to ascertain his chances, sources said.

While giving a BJP ticket to Arun Kumar Guthur from Ranebennur and denying it to Shankar, a disqualified legislator, Yediyurappa had promised a Ministerial position by him making a MLC. With Deputy Chief Minister Savadi too being considered for a MLC post to ensure his continuation in the ministry, it has caused worry to Shankar.

Savadi, who is currently not a member of the assembly or the council, can continue as a minister for six months till February. Though there are speculations that some sitting BJP MLCs may be asked to step down to make way for those being considered for ministerial berths, there is no clarity on it so far, sources added.

MTB Nagaraj, one of the disqualified legislators, whose resignation paved way for the Yediyurappa government to come to power, is also aspiring for a ministerial berth, despite facing defeat in the assembly bypolls from Hoskote. With other disqualified legislators, who have now got elected as BJP MLAs too pushing for Nagaraj to be made a minister as "promised" earlier, it needs to be seen what Yediyurappa decides.

If the Chief Minister decides to induct Nagaraj, he too will become a contender for the MLC post, the sources said. There is only one council position vacant for now following Congress' Rizwan Arshad's election asMLA during the bypolls.

Several other BJP old guards like Arvind Limbavali, K G Bopaiah, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Renukacharya among others are keenly aspiring for ministerial berths. Though Yediyurappa has indicated that cabinet expansion may take place some time after Sankranti, party sources say it may be delayed slightly, and things will depend on the Chief Minister's meeting with the party high command in New Delhi, which is yet to take place.

Meanwhile, according to reports, newly-elected BJP legislators who have been promised cabinet berths are likely to meet the Chief Minister soon with a request to induct them into the cabinet before the Assembly session from February 17. New legislators want to have a clarity on expansion from Yediyurappa, as he is expected to be out of country next month to attend the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kongers support protester demands; minority wants independence from China - Reuters poll

Hong Kongs protest movement is supported by 59 of city residents polled in a survey conducted for Reuters by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, with more than a third of respondents saying they had attended an anti-government ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China plans to issue biosafety certificates to domestic GM soybean, cornChinas agriculture ministry said on Monday it plans to issue biosafety certificates to a domestically grown, genet...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. prosecutors charge suspect in Hanukkah stabbing rampage with hate crimeFederal prosecutors filed hate-crime charges on Monday against the man accused of a stabbing rampage at t...

UPDATE 3-Festive cheer in short supply as Hong Kong activists stage New Year protests

Hong Kong protesters made long human chains and marched through shopping malls on New Years Eve, urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020, while police were out in force across the city to quell any unrest.Authorities ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019