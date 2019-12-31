Left Menu
BJP activists gherao Jadavpur police station

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 20:11 IST
BJP activists staged a road blockade at Jadavpur 8B bus stand here and gheraoed police station on Tuesday in protest against the alleged assault on party workers on Monday night during an awareness campaign meeting on amended Citizenship Act. BJP workers along with Mahila Morcha activists gheraoed the Jadavpur police station demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the attack on party workers.

The gherao and road blockade by BJP workers started at 5 pm and lasted for around one and half hour. "Yesterday we had organised a meeting on CAA. All of a sudden some ultra-left and Left students activists attacked our party cadres and had beaten them up. Today we had lodged a complaint against the culprits and want that they be arrested immediately," a state BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, a Jadavpur University teacher has alleged that she was "roughed up" by a few women activists of the BJP near the varsity campus on Monday night for protesting against the disparaging remarks made against the institute and a particular community by a saffron camp member. BJP leaders on Tuesday denied any involvement in the incident and said several "ultra-Left supporters" had staged an agitation in the vicinity of our party meeting, near the campus, on Monday, but our workers maintained restraint.

Taking to Facebook, Doyeeta Majumder, assistant professor of the English department in Jadavpur university on Monday night, said, "On my way back from an anti-CAA rally, I ran into a saffron outfit at 8B, and got totally roughed up and hit by BJP 'bhodromohilas' (gentlewomen)". BJP sources said party's Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, Lok Sabha MP from Bongaon, Santanu Thakur, and senior state BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya were among those present at Monday's meeting outside the campus.

"As we were conducting a meeting, some supporters of ultra-Left parties came near the venue and started raising slogans. They even pushed our cadres. But we maintained restraint. None of our cadres were involved in any assault," Bhattacharya said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

