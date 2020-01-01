Trump says he does not want, nor foresee, war with Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not want, or foresee, war with Iran, after he earlier threatened to retaliate against the country following violent protests led by Iranian-backed militias at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.
Asked about the possibility of tensions spiraling into a war with Iran, Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida: "Do I want to? No. I want to have peace. I like peace. And Iran should want to have peace more than anybody. So I don't see that happening."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Iran
- Baghdad
- MaraLago
- Florida
- Kim Coghill
ALSO READ
Baghdad must 'take actions' after strikes on US interests, Washington says
UPDATE 1-Iran's Rouhani to visit Japan amid heightened tensions with U.S.
Cong MP submits privilege notice against Union minister Smriti Irani
UPDATE 15-Divided U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump in historic vote
Iran says opposes US-Taliban talks