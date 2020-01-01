Left Menu
Trump says he does not want, nor foresee, war with Iran

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 08:30 IST
  • Created: 01-01-2020 08:27 IST
Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not want, or foresee, war with Iran, after he earlier threatened to retaliate against the country following violent protests led by Iranian-backed militias at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Asked about the possibility of tensions spiraling into a war with Iran, Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida: "Do I want to? No. I want to have peace. I like peace. And Iran should want to have peace more than anybody. So I don't see that happening."

