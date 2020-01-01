Maharashtra: Congress MLA whose supporters attacked party office condemns incident
Maharashtra Congress legislator Sangram Thopat on Wednesday condemned the alleged vandalism of Congress office by his supporters after he was not accorded the ministerial berth.
This office was destroyed days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his ministry by inducting 36 ministers.
"What has happened is wrong and condemnable. Whatever decision leadership arrived on I agreed to that and I will agree with it in future too," Thopat said. The purported incident took place on Tuesday. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Maharashtra Congress
- Maharashtra
- MLA
