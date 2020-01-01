Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq anti-govt protesters say US-Iran tensions won't derail rallies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Diwaniyah
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 16:04 IST
Iraq anti-govt protesters say US-Iran tensions won't derail rallies

Diwaniyah (Iraq), Jan 1 (AFP) For months, their rallying cry has been "We want our country!" Now, Iraq's anti-government demonstrators insist they won't let the dramatic escalation between the United States and Iran steal their thunder. The youth-dominated demonstrations have rocked Baghdad and Iraq's Shiite-majority south since early October in outrage over government graft, a lack of jobs and the political influence of neighbouring Iran.

They have long been wary of political factions trying to coopt their movement and are now digging in their heels even further, saying their cause will not be derailed by a looming proxy war between Washington and Iran. Tensions have escalated since a volley of rockets killed an American contractor in Iraq last week.

This prompted the US to respond days later with air strikes that killed more than two dozen pro-Iran fighters of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military network. On Tuesday, pro-Tehran demonstrators attempted to storm the US embassy in Baghdad, just across the river Tigris from the main anti-regime protest camp in Tahrir Square.

"Some sides are trying to drag the protests in other directions," said Alaa Sattar, a demonstrator in Tahrir. "But the position of the protests in Tahrir has been very clear since October 1: Iraq should not be an arena for score-settling or US-Iranian conflicts," he told AFP.

Demonstrators would stay in the streets, Sattar pledged, until early parliamentary elections produce a government "loyal only to Iraq". Baghdad has close political and military ties to both Tehran and Washington, but those two powers have been at loggerheads since the US withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal with Iran in 2018.

Iraq has feared that a proxy war between its two allies could play out on its soil, destabilising a country only just getting back on its feet after years of unrest and a devastating fight against the Islamic State group. Following IS's defeat in 2017, Iraqis hoped to see their economy recover, services improve and to have more jobs for youth.

But with little improvement two years on, many have taken to the streets, pointing the finger at an entrenched elite they say is corrupt, inept and beholden to Iran. When the protests were met with violence, demonstrators accused pro-Tehran factions in the Hashed of trying to crush their movement and intimidate activists.

The Hashed, meanwhile, has cast the rallies as a plot by the US and other powers to bring "chaos" to Iraq. This tug-of-war over Iraq should add more fuel to the fire of the protests, said Husaam al-Kaabi, a demonstrator in Iraq's shrine city of Najaf.

"What protesters want is a change in the political situation, which regional and international factions rule right now," he told AFP. "This is the main reason we went out into the streets -- so that the Iraqi government is the decision-maker," Kaabi added.

He suspected outside powers of trying to "exploit" the anti-government protests for their own political gains, adding slyly, "We know what they are trying to do." In Diwaniyah, another protest hotspot, 57-year-old Ali Mahdi said the demonstrators would not veer away from their central demands. "Protesters can see what's happening in this proxy war between Iran and the US on Iraqi soil. Iraq does not have a horse in this race," said Mahdi.

Protesters worry the new tensions could distract political figures away from addressing their movement's demands or, worse, bring violence to protest camps. Around 460 people have died since the rallies began and several thousand activists have been detained by security forces, but demonstrators have remained camped out in streets and squares.

Protesters are bracing themselves for even tougher days ahead. "The biggest challenge facing demonstrators now across the country is holding onto the stance we took when we came out into the streets, and not getting pulled into a proxy war on behalf of America or Iran on Iraqi soil," said Ali Tah, a demonstrator in the port city of Basra.

"This is an attempt to end the protests in Iraq," he said. Tah told AFP that regional rivalries had brought instability to his homeland, so the movement should double down on its demands to build an independent Iraq.

"What is this failure of an Iraqi government if not the child of the marriage of US and Iranian interests since 2003?" he told AFP. "That's why we're insisting on our demands, and are staying in our protest camps until they are met." (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

BJP stages protest seeking Tamil orator's arrest

BJP cadres, led by senior state party leader, staged a protest demonstration here on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of a Tamil orator for his provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The protes...

Guinea-Bissau opposition chief wins presidential election

Bissau, Jan 1 AFP Opposition leader Umaro Sissoco Embalo has won presidential elections in the volatile West African state of Guinea-Bissau, picking up 53.55 per cent of votes, the National Electoral Commission CNE announced Wednesday.His r...

UPDATE 3-Tear gas fired at Hong Kong new year's mass march as protesters vow to keep fighting

A march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on New Years Day spiralled into chaotic scenes as police fired several rounds of tear gas and water cannon at crowds including families before halting the event. T...

Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed orders pullback from US embassy

Baghdad, Jan 1 AFP Iraqs Hashed al-Shaabi military force Wednesday ordered its supporters to end their sit-in at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, but hardliners pledged to stay put outside the mission. You delivered your message, the Has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020