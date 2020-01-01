BJP playing 'old tape' in 'new tape recorder': Sisodia

The BJP is playing an "old tape" in a "new tape recorder", Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, hitting back at Prakash Javadekar who blamed the AAP for the violent protest against the new citizenship law in the national capital in December. Sisodia also accused the BJP of trying to distract people from real issues ahead of Delhi Assembly election.

Earlier in the day, Javadekar who is Delhi BJP in-charge for the Assembly polls said, "The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress are responsible for the violence during Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in Delhi. They have maintained silence and did not condemn violence and their people incited it." Responding to the allegation, Sisodia said, "The AAP completely opposes riots and we all know which party indulges in riots. The masters of riots are telling who are doing riots."

"They are just trying to distract people from real matters by raising these kinds of issues. It is an old tape that BJP has played earlier also and it is playing the same old tape again through a new tape recorder," he said. Sisodia also said that Javadekar should understand that Delhi elections would be fought not on "old tapes" but on real issues like education.

