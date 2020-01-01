Democracy throttled in UP, govt adopted British ways to suppress people: SP leader

In a scathing attack, Leader of the Opposition in the legislative assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary on Wednesday alleged that democracy has been throttled in the state as the UP government has adopted British ways to suppress people wanting an end to "misgovernance". "The rule of law and democracy has ended in the state. People want freedom from misgovernance and the government is adopting the British ways to suppress those seeking that freedom. The satyagrahis are shot at and punishment has been fixed without any judicial process," the senior SP leader said.

He alleged that the government was evading queries due to which it "got the recent legislative assembly adjourned early". "This is an insult to the democracy, Constitution as well as the House," he said.

Chaudhary also demanded withdrawal of cases against the anti-CAA "satyagrahis". Later, in a statement issued here, Chaudhary said, "The BJP government at the Centre and in the state have failed on all fronts. Instead of giving jobs, employment is virtually being snatched away, farmers are committing suicide and crime has reached an all-time high. And the prime minister and the home minister are playing the game of CAA, NRC and NPR to divert the attention of people."

The SP leader promised that the day their party came to power, cases lodged against the protesters will be withdrawn. "They will be honoured with 'Samvidhan Rakshak Samman," he said, adding that the party will continue its "satyagraha" against the NRC and NPR until the BJP government withdrew these.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.